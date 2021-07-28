Ruby Rose urges fans to get vaccinated after being hospitalized for surgery complications

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Ruby Rose is “sending around love” after her recent hospitalization.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former Batwoman star revealed that she had to be hospitalized after suffering complications following surgery.

“I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well,” she began. “But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.”

The Australian actress then recalled having trouble being admitted.

“We called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone,” she recalled as her eyes began to well with tears. Rose said even though her case was “quite serious,” hospitals were rejecting people but she was able to finally get a room “after a bit of a standoff.”

The 35-year-old actress then thanked the healthcare team, raving, that they were “amazing, all the front-liners are amazing.”

Rose attributed the difficulty for her to get admitted into a hospital to to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and urged her followers to protect themselves.

“Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please,” she said. “It’s just…it doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone and I just can’t imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now.”

“I’m just sending around love…love you all are care of yourselves,” she concluded.

