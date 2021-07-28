Sunny and hot today with a high of 93

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

None at this time.

Discussion:

Showers and thunderstorms along a stalled frontal boundary will continue to move east this morning over central Virginia. High pressure will bring drier and warmer conditions today and tomorrow. Another cold front should approach from the northwest by Thursday night into Friday, followed by high pressure on Saturday.

Five-day forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 40%.