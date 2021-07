The Mustangs are 14-25 on the season, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division, and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. The Mustangs play the HiToms away in a doubleheader today. There are 5 games left in the season.

The Nats beat the Phillies yesterday 6-4. Washington is now 46-54, 7.5 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play the Phillies again in Philadelphia tonight.