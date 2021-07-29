‘Hawkeye’ coming to Disney+ on November 24

Marvel Studios

Disney+’s next small-screen MCU spin-off, Hawkeye, is coming to the streaming service on November 24.

The series, which was teased in an end-credits scene in Black Widow — setting up Florence Pugh‘s character Ylena’s hunt for Jeremy Renner‘s archer Avenger — stars Hailee Steinfeld as his protégé.

In an exclusive, Entertainment Weekly just posted a “first look” photo at Renner’s Clint Barton meeting Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who eventually takes up the Hawkeye mantle.

The cat was let out of the bag last year that Steinfeld was starring in the series, when photographers caught the pair seemingly running for their lives on a New York City subway platform. Laughing about that, Steinfeld told ABC Audio, “We were just trying to get somewhere and a couple of pictures were taken and now here we are.”

On a more serious note, the Dickinson producer and star said she was “so, so honored obviously to be part of the MCU and be playing alongside Jeremy,” calling the experience “amazing.”

As for his onscreen trainee, Renner tells EW, “Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff. I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff.”

He added, “She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do.”

After the debut, a new episode of Hawkeye will drop every Wednesday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.