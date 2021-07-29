Mustangs play HiToms at home tonight, Nats play a doubleheader this afternoon. Hear it on WHEE

The Mustangs lost both ends of a doubleheader against the HiToms last night 11-5 and 11-9. The Mustangs are 14-27 on the season, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division, and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. The Mustangs play the HiToms at home tonight. There are 3 games left in the season.

Washington is 46-54 on the season, 8 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play the Phillies in a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. today. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.