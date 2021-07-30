(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Doreathea Martin Ballard, 92, of Fieldale died Tuesday, July 27. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Billy Edward Barnes Sr., 90, of Ridgeway, died Sunday, July 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Emily Dupree, 84, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday, July 28. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

McArthur Lee Easley, 78, died Friday, July 23. Visitation will be Friday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service and the graveside service will be Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. in Carver Memorial Gardens. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Bulas Harrington Kincaid, 91, of Henry, died Monday, July 26. The service will be private. Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home is in charge.

Winona Faye Vernon Lamkin, 79 of Collinsville, died Sunday, July 25. The funeral will be held Friday, July 30, at 12 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Cecil Houston Lemons, 90, of Martinsville, died Monday, July 26. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, in Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Roselawn Funeral Home is in charge.

Edward Rose, 80, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 27. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

William Ray Stevenson Sr., 78, of Fieldale, died Tuesday, July 27. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 31, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Catherine Graham Sutphin, 82, of Bassett, died Saturday, July 24. The service will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Debbie Ann Walker, 63, of Bassett, died Saturday, July 24. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Sabra Cox Whitener, 81, of Cascade, died Sunday, July 25. A private graveside service will be held later in Mississippi. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

John Brown Wooten Sr., 88, of Martinsville, died Sunday, July 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Franklin “Frankie” Wright Jr., 43, of Bassett, died Monday, July 26. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.