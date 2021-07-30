Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to have “a better chance” at having a child

ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

Rebel Wilson embarked on a “Year of Health” in 2020, and in a recent Instagram live, shared her main reason for doing so.

During a chat with her fans, the “Pitch Perfect” star said it was her desire to have a child that inspired her to lose the weight.

Responding to a fan who asked why she got fit, Wilson shared, “That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you.”

“It first started when I was going through, looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,'” the 41-year-old Australian actress explained.

“I was actually a bit offended because I thought — even though I was bigger — I thought I was pretty healthy,” she added. “That’s, kind of, what started it, that if I lost some excess weight, that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality.”

“At first, it wasn’t even really [about] myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really,” she confessed.

However, in May, the Isn’t It Romantic star revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she was struggling with infertility. “I got some bad news today…,” she wrote. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines infertility as the inability to get pregnant after one year of trying to conceive. Infertility affects six percent of women between the ages of 15 and 44, reports the CDC.

Rebel previously revealed she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, which the CDC also identifies as a leading cause of infertility in women.

