Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentRihanna shades 'RHONY' star Ramona Singer, "What was said?"
NewsEntertainment

Rihanna shades ‘RHONY’ star Ramona Singer, “What was said?”

By staff
0
11
Sophy Holland/Bravo

Stars — they’re just like us. Which in this case means they also watch reality TV. And this time, that star is Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder recently weighed in on an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, in which RiRi was name-dropped by cast member Leah McSweeney.

In the scene, Leah, who owns the streetwear brand Married to the Mob, got into a small argument with her co-star Ramona Singer, who sarcastically offered to model her clothes, saying, “Let me promote Leah Mob or Mob something.” 

Leah hit back, “You aren’t exactly my demographic, so it’s all good,” before adding, “I already have Rihanna wearing my s***, you think I need you wearing my s***?”

Rihanna herself caught wind of the clip and made her stance on the reality stars’ tiff clear by sharing an Instagram post of herself rocking a “B**** Mob” t-shirt early Thursday morning. She captioned the selfie, “what was said @ramonasinger ? [crying laughing emoji] #RHONY.”

Leah commented on the post, writing, “I love you so much” followed by the crying laughing emoji, red heart emoji, and flame emoji. 

It doesn’t appear as if Ramona has responded as of Friday morning.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleJay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls joke about their hostility toward Nick Cannon for his role in ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’
Next articleVax entertainment! Emmy audience, Broadway workers and patrons will all require COVID-19 vaccines
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE