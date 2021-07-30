Friday, July 30, 2021
Mustangs play Tri-City away, Nats play Cubs at home tonight

By staff
The HiToms beat the Mustangs last night 9-6. The Mustangs are 14-28 on the season, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division, and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. The Mustangs play Tri-City away tonight. There are 2 games left in the season.    

The Nats and the Phillies split a doubleheader Thursday. The Nats won the first game 3-1 and the Phillies won the second 11-8. Washington is 47-55 on the season, 7.5 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play at home against the Cubs tonight. 

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

