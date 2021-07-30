Two Patrick County men arrested for armed robbery

Two men have been arrested following a robbery that occurred in Patrick Springs, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Dionte Morris Nowlin / PCSO

Dionte Morris Nowlin, 19, of 110 Houchins Cove, Stuart; and Ethan Lewis Dehart, 21, of 1477 Cherry Creek Road, Meadows of Dan, were both arrested Friday morning and charged with Breaking and Entering while armed, Robbery, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of A Felony.

Ethan Lewis Dehart / PCSO

Smith stated that the incident occurred early Thursday morning when Nowlin and Dehart allegedly entered a home on Martin Farm Lane and held a 20-year-old male at gunpoint.

The victim allegedly had his clothing cut from his body with a knife, and several items were taken from him, according to Smith. The suspects left the residence, and the victim was uninjured. “The suspects and the victim did know each other, this was an isolated incident,” Smith said.

At approximately 11:45 AM on Friday, deputies executed a search warrant on Nowlin’s residence and recovered a handgun matching the description of the gun used in the robbery. Both suspects are being held without bond. Investigator Oscar Tejeda is assigned to the case.