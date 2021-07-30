Vax entertainment! Emmy audience, Broadway workers and patrons will all require COVID-19 vaccines

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Anyone attending the upcoming 73rd annual Emmy Awards, as well anyone appearing on stage or working behind the scenes on a Broadway production, and audience members, will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcements came Friday amid rising concern over the so-called Delta variant of COVID-19.

ABC Audio has confirmed The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which stages the Emmys, again noted that only nominees and their respective “plus ones” will be allowed to attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies on Sept. 11 and 12. Same goes for the main awards show itself on September 19. And in all cases, attendees must show proof of vaccination.

Earlier this month, the Academy announced it was cancelling its traditional Governors Ball events preceding the Emmys celebration, for the second year in a row, over rising COVID-19 concerns.

As recently reported, the 73rd Emmy Awards will return with a limited live audience on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Cedric The Entertainer will host.

Meanwhile, The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, clarified that the owners and operators of all theaters in New York City will require “audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021” to be fully vaccinated.

The organization also noted, “masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.”

The Broadway League also said that ticket holders for performances through October 31 will be notified of the new rules and be kept abreast of an anticipated review of the policies in September. The organization said the future review, “may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.”

