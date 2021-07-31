(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Doreathea Martin Ballard, 92, of Fieldale died Tuesday, July 27. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Billy Edward Barnes Sr., 90, of Ridgeway, died Sunday, July 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Emily Dupree, 84, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday, July 28. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

McArthur Lee Easley, 78, died Friday, July 23. The graveside service will be Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. in Carver Memorial Gardens. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Bulas Harrington Kincaid, 91, of Henry, died Monday, July 26. The service will be private. Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home is in charge.

Edward Rose, 80, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 27. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

William Ray Stevenson Sr., 78, of Fieldale, died Tuesday, July 27. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 31, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Sabra Cox Whitener, 81, of Cascade, died Sunday, July 25. A private graveside service will be held later in Mississippi. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

John Brown Wooten Sr., 88, of Martinsville, died Sunday, July 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Franklin “Frankie” Wright Jr., 43, of Bassett, died Monday, July 26. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.