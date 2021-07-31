Mostly sunny with a high of 88 today

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

None at this time.

Discussion:

Low pressure and a wavy cold front will remain over the Carolinas through Sunday leading to showers and thunderstorms for the region tonight and Sunday morning. After a dry day on Monday, rain returns Tuesday along with cooler temperatures as the front stalls from eastern Virginia through Georgia.

Five-day forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.