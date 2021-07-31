Mustangs finish season with win, Nats and Cubs play tonight

The Mustangs finished the season with an 8-4 win over Tri-City. The Mustangs finished with a 15-28 record, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League.

The Nats beat the Cubs 4-3 last night. Washington is 48-55 on the season, 6.5 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play at home against the Cubs again tonight.

The Virginia High School League allowed teams to begin practicing for the 2021 season on Thursday. Magna Vista and Bassett began on Thursday. Patrick County and Martinsville will begin on Monday. Magna Vista, Bassett, and Patrick County will start the season on August 27. Martinsville has a bye for the first week and doesn’t play until Sept. 3.