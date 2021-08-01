(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Doreathea Martin Ballard, 92, of Fieldale died Tuesday, July 27. The visitation will be held Monday, August 2, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Emily Dupree, 84, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday, July 28. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Bulas Harrington Kincaid, 91, of Henry, died Monday, July 26. The service will be private. Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home is in charge.

Edward Rose, 80, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 27. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Debbie Ann Walker, 63, of Bassett, Virginia, died Saturday, July 24. The service will be private, but friends and family may pay respects at the home of her mother. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Franklin “Frankie” Wright Jr., 43, of Bassett, died Monday, July 26. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.