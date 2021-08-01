Mostly cloudy with showers and t-storms possible today

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

None at this time.

Discussion:

Low pressure and a cold front will remain stalled over the Carolinas through Monday leading to showers and thunderstorms for the region this morning. After a dry day on Monday, rain returns Tuesday along with cooler temperatures as the front aligns from the Delmarva through Georgia. Little change in this weather pattern is expected through Friday.

Five-day forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 pm and 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.