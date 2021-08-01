Sunday, August 1, 2021
Nats vs Cubs this afternoon on WHEE-AM1370

By staff
Mustangs play Tri-City away, Nats play Cubs at home tonight

The Mustangs finished the season with an 8-4 win over Tri-City. The Mustangs finished with a 15-28 record, 7th out of 8 teams in the West division and 12th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League. 

The Cubs beat the Nats last night 6-3 making the series even. Washington is 48-56 on the season, 7.5 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play at home against the Cubs this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.  

The Virginia High School League allowed teams to begin practicing for the 2021 season on Thursday. Magna Vista and Bassett began on Thursday. Patrick County and Martinsville will begin on Monday. Magna Vista, Bassett, and Patrick County will start the season on August 27. Martinsville has a bye for the first week and doesn’t play until Sept. 3. 

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

Contact us: info@whee.net

