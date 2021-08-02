(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Helen S. Akers, 77, of Axton, died July 31. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Doreathea Martin Ballard, 92, of Fieldale died Tuesday, July 27. The visitation will be held Monday, August 2, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Emily Dupree, 84, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday, July 28. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Bobby Frank Gregory, 83, of Bassett, died Friday, July 30. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 4, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Kathy Inman, 58, of Callands, died Saturday, July 31. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Edward Rose, 80, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 27. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Scales, 64, of Oakgrove Ave., Martinsville, died Sunday, August 1. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Bernice Helen Turner, 84, of Stuart, died Saturday, July 31. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 3, from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Lawson Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Debbie Ann Walker, 63, of Bassett, Virginia, died Saturday, July 24. The service will be private, but friends and family may pay respects at the home of her mother. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.