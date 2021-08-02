Monday, August 2, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainment'Queer Eye' star Tan France and husband Rob welcome son Ismail via...
NewsEntertainment

‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France and husband Rob welcome son Ismail via surrogacy

By staff
0
14
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

Queer Eye star Tan France is officially a daddy.

The fashion expert, 38, took to Instagram on Monday to announce he and his husband, Rob France, welcomed son Ismail France via surrogacy last month.

“Give our son a warm welcome,” France began. “Ismail France, born July 10th.”

“He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks,” he continued. “But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

France went on to say their surrogate is “doing so great” and that he and Rob “couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

The Naturally Tan author first announced he and Rob were going to become dads in April, sharing a playful photo to unveil the big news.

France, who is of Pakistani descent and was born in the United Kingdom, became a United States citizen in June 2020.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleRyan Reynolds unveils his CG-buff self as DUDE in ‘Free Guy’ teaser
Next articleFamilies of Dayton mass shooting victims sue maker of 100-round magazine used by gunman
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE