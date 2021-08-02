Quinn Ewers, top 2022 NCAAF prospect, enrolling at Ohio State a year early

fstop123/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Quinn Ewers, the number two college football prospect in the 2022 class, has announced on Twitter that he is enrolling at Ohio State a year early.

Ewers was the top-ranked player in Texas and was the number one quarterback prospect in the country, according to ESPN.

Ewers said the new name, image, and likeness rules that would have prohibited him from making money this next year while in high school were one factor.

“It’s unfortunate I’ve found myself in this situation, as my preference would have been to complete my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with my teammates and friends I’ve taken the field alongside past three seasons,” Ewers wrote.

Ewers said this was not just a financial decision, but one he felt was the best for his football career.

He has one class that is about to be completed and will enroll at Ohio State and be start practice with the team.

Ohio State is looking to replace Justin Fields, who was drafted 11th overall by Chicago this spring. Redshirt freshman CJ Stroud, true freshman Kyle McCord, and redshirt freshman Jack Miller were the three quarterbacks battling to become the starter before Ewers announced his decision.

Ewers originally committed to the University of Texas but de-committed last October.

