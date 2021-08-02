Mostly cloudy with showers and t-storms possible today

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

None at this time.

Discussion:

Low pressure and a cold front will remain stalled over the Carolinas today. Rain returns late tonight along with cooler temperatures on Tuesday as the front aligns from the Delmarva through Georgia. Showers and thunderstorms chances will be in central and eastern Virginia and North Carolina closer to the front Wednesday through Friday, with a daily threat for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening in the mountains.

Five-day forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely before 2 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 2 pm and 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light northeast wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.