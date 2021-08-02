CPL playoffs underway, Nats play Phillies tonight

Coastal Plain League playoffs begin

The Mustangs finished with a 15-28 record in the Coastal Plain League, eliminating them from postseason play this year. The four teams that did qualify begin a best of 3 series that began on Sunday. The High Point Thomasville HiToms shut out the Bananas in Savannah 4-0 in the first game of the West Division playoffs while the Morehead City Marlins outscored the Peninsula Pilots in the East 8-2. The teams swap locations for a second game today and then play a third game on Tuesday if necessary. The best of 3 Petit Cup Title playoffs begin on Thursday.

Nats beat Cubs, take on Phillies tonight

The Nats beat the Cubs 6-5 on Sunday. Washington is 49-56 on the season, 6.5 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play at home against the Phillies tonight.

Football practice for highschools underway

The Virginia High School League allowed teams to begin practicing for the 2021 season on Thursday. Magna Vista and Bassett began on Thursday. Patrick County and Martinsville will begin today. Magna Vista, Bassett, and Patrick County will start the season on August 27. Martinsville has a bye for the first week and doesn’t play until Sept. 3.