Monday, August 2, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentWilliam Shatner, Twitter-troll slayer
NewsEntertainment

William Shatner, Twitter-troll slayer

By staff
0
12
ABC News/Stephen Iervolino

In the past year-plus, William Shatner has recorded a couple of albums, released a movie, served as host on a couple of new shows — including History’s The UneXplained and RT America’s I Don’t Understand — and has taken up a new hobby: slaying trolls. 

The iconic Star Trek star admits to ABC Audio that, of course, he doesn’t have to spend time answering back snarkers online, but he genuinely gets a kick out of it. 

There are countless examples, but his most recent comeback was reserved for Love It or List It co-host David Visentinwho posted to him, “Red rover red rover this tweet about life as theater calls @WilliamShatner over.”

To this, Shatner responded, “David, dear boy — a couple rules of Twitter: One doesn’t post a tweet of questions, then answer their own tweet and tag me in it so I can point out how pitifully sad they are,” complete with a shrugging emoji.

Visentin’s tweet was rather benign, but Shatner often gets sharper ones — and answers in kind. He recently took a Twitter user to task for calling Shatner’s singing Elton John‘s “Rocket Man” the “worst footage I had on my hard drive.”

To him, Shatner retorted, “I looked on my timeline for the dumbest person and found him! A blue checked troll who tagged me in silly tweet and then liked his own tweet! So I blocked him!”

Shatner tells ABC Audio with a giggle, “I find it amusing.”

He adds, “And of course, you know, the stupid people…who try to do stupid things behind an anonymous shield, you have to ignore. But if you take responsibility for your thought, and argue your thought, it could be great fun!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleBiden White House, under pressure from Democrats, responds on evictions
Next articleMore wildfires possible in the West as fire conditions worsen
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE