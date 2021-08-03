‘Barbershop,’ ‘Rick & Morty’ star Keith David, ‘The Craft”s Rachel True ring up thriller ‘The Last Call’

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Emmy winning veteran character actor Keith David is teaming up with Oscar nominee Bruce Davison, and The Craft‘s Rachel True, for the supernatural thriller The Last Call. The movie gets underway this upcoming Monday for director Mike Sargent.

In the film, True plays a documentary filmmaker whose deep dive into what was thought to be a mass cult suicide uncovers that those who survived the incident are being hunted.

David, a veteran of horror classics including They Live, and The Thing — and who currently can be heard as the President of the United States on Rick & Morty — plays a former colleague of the cult leader, played by X-Men series veteran Davison.

