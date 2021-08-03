Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Colts guard Quenton Nelson to have foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

By staff
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson will have foot surgery Tuesday afternoon, head coach Frank Reich announced on Tuesday. 

It is the same procedure that starting quarterback Carson Wentz had on Monday. 

Reich said this injury was likely something Nelson was born with, unlike Wentz, who had a high school foot injury.

Nelson will be out 5-12 weeks, the same length as Wentz. 

The third-year pro has been named an All-Pro each year of his career. He is the fifth player in the past 50 years to achieve that feat.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleBiden to announce 110 million vaccine doses shared worldwide as NGOs call for more
