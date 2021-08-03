Jenna Dewan says she dealt with “postpartum anxiety” after birth of first child, Everly

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Jenna Dewan is getting candid about her first time experiencing motherhood.

The 40-year-old actress, who welcomed daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum in 2013, opened up about the “difficult” time following the birth while on the Dear Gabby podcast.

Revealing that she had to travel to Vancouver, Canada to return to work while Tatum remained in London, where she gave birth and where he was working on a project, she explained, “I had to travel with [Everly] and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks.”

The Witches of the East End alum recalled that it was “really hard because that was long hours” and added that she kept her daughter on set with her “constantly.”

“I had a lot of postpartum anxiety, I would say,” she continued. “It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean, it was just craziness.”

When Dewan welcomed her second child, Callum, in 2020 with fiancé Steve Kazee, it was a much “different” story.

“This time around, I was so grounded,” she recalled. “Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.