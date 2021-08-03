Pentagon on lockdown due to police activity

Ivan Cholakov/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity outside, a spokesperson said.

The incident was reported at the Pentagon Transit Center. The scene is secure but remains “an active crime scene,” said the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

“We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area,” the agency said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

