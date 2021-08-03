Tuesday, August 3, 2021
HomeNewsNationalPentagon on lockdown due to police activity
NewsNational

Pentagon on lockdown due to police activity

By staff
0
7
Ivan Cholakov/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity outside, a spokesperson said.

The incident was reported at the Pentagon Transit Center. The scene is secure but remains “an active crime scene,” said the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

“We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area,” the agency said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleSmith River Fest set for August 21
Next articleBiden to announce 110 million vaccine doses shared worldwide as NGOs call for more
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE