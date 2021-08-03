CPL playoffs underway, Nats play Phillies tonight

Coastal Plain League playoffs

The HiToms evened the best of three series with the Bananas last night shutting out Savannah 4-0 while the Marlins eliminated the Pilots 8-1. The HiToms and the Bananas will determine who plays the Marlins for the Petit Cup title tonight. The best of three series for the Cup begins on Thursday.

Phillies beat Nats

The Phillies beat the Nats 7-5 last night. Washington is 49-57 on the season, 6.5 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. The two teams play again in Washington tonight.