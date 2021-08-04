Jenna Dewan slams media for taking Channing Tatum remarks out of context

ABC/Erica Parise

Jenna Dewan took to Twitter on Tuesday to address media reports suggesting her recent revelations about suffering “postpartum anxiety” implied that her ex-husband Channing Tatum was unavailable following the birth of their daughter, Everly, in 2013.

“It’s unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman’s experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughters’ father, something I would never do,” she wrote.

“As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him,” she continued.

“Anyone who actually listens to the interview, something I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended,” the 40-year-old actress concluded.

Dewan and Tatum divorced in 2019 following nearly nine years of marriage.

