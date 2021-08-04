Louis C.K. going back on tour

Brian Killian/WireImage

Disgraced comedian and former Louie star Louis C.K. is going back on a nationwide tour.

His official website just revealed information on the new dates. The tour will visit 30 cities, kicking off with an August 13-14 stand at the Hulu Theatre at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and wrapping up with a pair of shows, December 10 and 11, at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. The trek also will stop at venues in states including Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Washington and California.

Some of the dates, the site notes, are rescheduled from last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tour to a stop.

C.K. has returned to the stand-up stage periodically after his Emmy-winning career was sidelined in 2017, when a group of women accused him of exposing himself and engaging in other inappropriate behavior.

He also turned to releasing pay-per-view stand-up specials on his site.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.