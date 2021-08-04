‘Punky Brewster’ star Soleil Moon Frye reveals three of her kids have COVID-19

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Soleil Moon Frye revealed the virus has impacted her own family.

The 44-year-old Punky Brewster star recently shared on Instagram that three of her four children have tested positive for coronavirus, and she’s urging parents to get their kids tested if they begin to show symptoms.

“I thought my son had a cold or a fever,” she captioned a photo of herself with her four kids — Poet, 15, Jagger, 13, Lyric, seven and Story, five — whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Goldberg. “I did not know that he had Covid-19. With the encouragement of our doctor, I had him tested.”

When the results came back positive, Soleil says she canceled a scheduled work trip and rushed home to discover that two of her other kids had also tested positive for the virus.

“I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches,” she said, adding that she has “tried to smile through the fear and nurture them,” and has “shed many tears.”

Still, the actress acknowledges “how incredibly fortunate” they are.

“My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this, we have a doctor we trust, and hospitals close by,” she wrote, adding that her “heart breaks for the lives that have been lost,” as well as those who “do not have the same things that we have or the chance to be with their loved ones throughout this.”

Soleil still hasn’t figured out how the kids contracted the virus.

“That is part of the mystery in this,” she concludes. “How hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread. Please be safe.”

