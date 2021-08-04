Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Dailies

Mostly sunny with a high of 81 today

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

None at this time.

Discussion:

A stationary front will remain positioned along the southeast Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico Coastline for the remainder of this week. High pressure will be situated from New England into the Central Appalachians. Our forecast area will remain primarily influenced by the area of high pressure resulting in little or no rainfall.

Five-day forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

