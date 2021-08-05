Thursday, August 5, 2021
HomeSportsKnicks Julius Randle signs 4-year, $117 million extension
Sports

Knicks Julius Randle signs 4-year, $117 million extension

By staff
0
5
Wendell Cruz-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million contract extension, his agents told ESPN. 

The extension includes a player option in 2025-2026, according to ESPN. 

Randle was named the NBA’s most improved player and a second-team All-NBA selection after averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists last season. 

He led the Knicks to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. As the fourth seed, the Knicks lost to fifth the fifth-seeded Hawks 4-1. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleClimate change can cause plant pathogens to infect crops at higher rates, scientists say
Next articleIs delta more dangerous for children? Pediatrician answers top back-to-school questions
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE