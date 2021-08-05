Knicks Julius Randle signs 4-year, $117 million extension

Wendell Cruz-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million contract extension, his agents told ESPN.

The extension includes a player option in 2025-2026, according to ESPN.

Randle was named the NBA’s most improved player and a second-team All-NBA selection after averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists last season.

He led the Knicks to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. As the fourth seed, the Knicks lost to fifth the fifth-seeded Hawks 4-1.

