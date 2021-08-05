(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Helen S. Akers, 77, of Axton, died Saturday, July 31. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Minnie Eulene Hall Bell, 92, of Martinsville, died Sunday, August 1. Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m. The burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ida Vann Fizer, 81, died Monday, August 2. Visitation will be Thursday, August 5, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Service chapel. The funeral will be Friday, August 6, at 11 a.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Douglas Marshall Franklin, 90, died Wednesday, August 4. He was a native of Bassett. A service will be Saturday, August 7, at 2:15 p.m. at Grove Park Baptist Church with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Lowe Funeral Home. Lowe Funeral Home is in charge.

Billy “Bill” William Goff, 69, of Rocky Mount, died Tuesday, August 3. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

David Harville, 74, of Fieldale, died Sunday, August 1. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Kathy Inman, 58, of Callands, died Saturday, July 31. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Glenn Largen, 72, died Sunday, August 1. Visitation will be Thursday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Pallie Largin, 72, of Rocky Mount, died Sunday, August 1. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Gary Michael Locklear, 56, died Thursday, July 29 in Savannah, Tennessee where he lived for the past 17 years. He previously lived in Martinsville for over 20 years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 7 at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Ride. Shackelford Funeral Home is in charge.

Johnny Randall Sawyers, 57, of Bassett, died Tuesday, August 3. The family will receive friends Friday, August 6, from 2 until 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the County Line Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

John Scales, 64, of Martinsville, died Sunday, August 1. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Mary Tracy, 81, of Martinsville, died Sunday, August 1. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Kenderick “Peter” Lamont Walton, 59, of Martinsville, died Sunday, August 1. The funeral will be Thursday, August 5, at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.