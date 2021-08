Bananas and Marlins play of Petit Cup tonight

The Savannah Bananas and the Morehead City Marlins begin a best-of-three series tonight in Morehead for this year’s Coastal Plain League Petit Cup.

Phillies beat Nats

The Phillies beat the Nats 9-4 last night. Washington is 49-59 on the season, 7.5 games behind the first-place Mets. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. The two teams play again this afternoon. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074. t.