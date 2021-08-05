Watch trailer to Marlon Wayans’ ‘You Know What It Is’; Richard Roundtree & Terri Vaughn join ‘Cherish The Day’; and more

Courtesy of HBO Max

An official trailer for Marlon Wayans‘ HBO Max comedy special, Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, has just been released.

As previously reported, Marlon’s new special explores his deepest fears, which include “raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and… the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart.” Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is debuts on HBO Max on August 9.

In other news, Richard Roundtree and Terri Vaughn have landed recurring roles on season two of Ava DuVernay‘s OWN anthology drama series Cherish the Day. The new season of the anthology series will follow Henry Simmons and Joy Bryant, two high school sweethearts that reunite in New Orleans. Roundtree will play Mandeville “MV” St. James, the “wry-humored former judge and widowed father” of Bryant’s character. Meanwhile, Vaughn will play Anastasia, the soon-to-be ex-wife of Simmons’ character and the mother of his kids. A release date for Cherish the Day has yet to be announced.

Finally, a release date for Danny Glover‘s upcoming Vietnam vet film The Drummer has been announced. The movie, which Glover will both star in and executive produce, will be available to purchase or rent starting on November 9 — just two days ahead of Veterans Day. The Drummer follows Glover as Mark Walker, a Vietnam war veteran who becomes a lawyer and political advocate for soldiers who “have suffered mental health issues through their tenure with the Army.”

