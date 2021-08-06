No unvaccinated ‘Friends’: Jennifer Aniston defends herself for cutting off people who don’t get COVID-19 shot

ABC

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram Stories to defend herself against fans who took issue with her recent interview comments that she cut off “a few people” in her life who “refused or did not disclose” that they’d gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

One fan opined of Aniston, “But if [she’s] vaccinated she’s protected correct? Why be worried about [having unvaccinated people] around her?”

Showing a picture of herself wearing a mask apparently in her home, Aniston replied Thursday, “Because if you have the [Delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

She added, “THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves.”

The 52-year-old former Friends star then displayed a picture of a cross stitch embroidery that read, “What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again.”

