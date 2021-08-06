(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Helen S. Akers, 77, of Axton, died Saturday, July 31. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Minnie Eulene Hall Bell, 92, of Martinsville, died Sunday, August 1. Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m. The burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Terrance Tobias Brooks, 43, of Fieldale, died Sunday, July 18. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 8, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will be held Monday, August 9, at 12 p.m. in the Refuge Temple Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Brooks family.

John Cassell, 83, of Ridgeway died Thursday, August 5. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge.

Helen Rae Dunn Colvin, 86, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 4. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7 at Norris Funeral Service, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Douglas Marshall Franklin, 90, died Wednesday, August 4. He was a native of Bassett. A service will be Saturday, August 7, at 2:15 p.m. at Grove Park Baptist Church with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Lowe Funeral Home. Lowe Funeral Home is in charge.

Billy “Bill” William Goff, 69, of Rocky Mount, died Tuesday, August 3. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

David Harville, 74, of Fieldale, died Sunday, August 1. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

George A. Holland, 68, of Village St., Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 4. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Kathy Inman, 58, of Callands, died Saturday, July 31. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Pallie Largin, 72, of Rocky Mount, died Sunday, August 1. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Gary Michael Locklear, 56, died Thursday, July 29 in Savannah, Tennessee where he lived for the past 17 years. He previously lived in Martinsville for over 20 years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 7 at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Ride. Shackelford Funeral Home is in charge.

Eric Paul Newman, 59, of Bassett, died Wednesday, August 4. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Billy Lester Robertson, 80, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 4. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Donna Spencer, 64, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 4. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Scales, 64, of Martinsville, died Sunday, August 1. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Ralph Blanton Stone, 93, of Fieldale, died Tuesday, August 3. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Buddy Taylor Jr. 53, of Axton, died Wednesday, August 4. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Mary Tracy, 81, of Martinsville, died Sunday, August 1. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.