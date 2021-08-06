Ryan Reynolds reveals Disney turned down his hilarious ‘Deadpool x Bambi’ crossover pitch

“Deadpool” – 20th Century Fox

Can you imagine what a Deadpool x Bambi crossover might look like? Ryan Reynolds did, only Disney didn’t bite.

Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox gave them the rights to the Deadpool franchise, and gave Reynolds — who plays the titular character — an idea for a short film that would have the wisecracking mercenary crossing over with the classic animated Disney movie.

“I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom. But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan,” Ryan explained in an interview with IGN. “He’s not interrogating — he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney.”

Disney’s response, according to Reynolds was, “Well, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”

However, the studio did accept Reynolds’ next pitch for the crossover piece featuring Deadpool and Korg — the CG-body that Taika Waititi voiced and motion-performed in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame — which served as marketing for Reynolds’ upcoming film, Free Guy.

“We wrote the Deadpool-Korg piece…and we sent it to them, and they said, ‘yes!’,” Reynolds recalled. “So, my next call was to Taika and Taika was in. He’s also in Free Guy, so it wasn’t that hard…Taika’s an actual genius, so I was thrilled to collaborate with him as this kind of character.”

Reynolds says putting Deadpool and Korg in the same room was “amazing.”

