Morehead splits series with Bananas

Morehead evened the series last night beating Savannah 5-3 in the second game of the best of three series for the Coastal Plain League Petit Cup. The two teams play for the title tonight at Morehead City.

Braves beat the Nats

The Braves beat the Nats 8-4 last night. Washington slips to 49-61 on the season, 8 games behind the first-place Phillies. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. The Nats play in Atlanta against the Braves again tonight.