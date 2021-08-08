(Obituaries are listed as provided by local funeral homes and are updated each morning by 9:30 a.m. when they air on the radio.)

Jimmy “Lee” Adams, Jr., 33, of Franklin, Tennessee and formerly of Bassett, died Saturday, August 7. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Terrance Tobias Brooks, 43, of Fieldale, died Sunday, July 18. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 8, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will be held Monday, August 9, at 12 p.m. in the Refuge Temple Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Brooks family.

John David Cassell, 83, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, August 5. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 8 at Grace Baptist Church in Ridgeway. Burial will follow in Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Billy “Bill” William Goff, 69, of Rocky Mount, died Tuesday, August 3. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

George A. Holland, 68, of Village St., Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 4. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Jose Lorenzo Justice, 29, of Martinsville, died Thursday, August 5. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Lisa Burgin Minter, 48, of Bassett, died Wednesday, August 4. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Eric Paul Newman, 59, of Bassett died Wednesday, August 4. The visitation will be Sunday, August 8 from 2-3 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be Monday, August 9 at 3:00 p.m. at the Holder family cemetery, Low Gap N.C. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Billy Lester Robertson, 80, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 4. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Donna Spencer, 64, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, August 4. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ralph Blanton Stone, 93, of Fieldale, died Tuesday, August 3. The funeral will be Monday, August 9, at Collins Funeral Service in Bassett at 1 p.m. Interment with military rites to follow at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at 12 p.m. Collins Funeral Service is in charge.

Buddy Taylor Jr. 53, of Axton, died Wednesday, August 4. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Dae Reynolds Williams, 87, of Stuart, died Friday, August 6. The funeral will be Monday, August 9, at 3 p.m. at Stuart Presbyterian Church. Entombment will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Moody Funeral Home is in charge.