Sunday, August 8, 2021
Dailies

Mostly sunny and 87, chance of thunderstorms this afternoon

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

None at this time.

Discussion:

A deep trough across the eastern U.S. will weaken successively over the next few days as high pressure aloft slowly builds over the region through the week. The weather pattern through the week will increasingly resemble a typical August weather pattern. Warm and humid conditions will prevail with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially across and near mountainous terrain.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

