Sunday, August 8, 2021
HomeDailiesBananas win Cup, Nats and Braves on WHEE this afternoon
DailiesSports

Bananas win Cup, Nats and Braves on WHEE this afternoon

By staff
0
1450
Nats on WHEE this afternoon, Petit Cup playoffs begin tonight

Bananas win Petit Cup

Savannah has won the Coastal Plain League’s Petit Cup this year with a 13-3 win over Morehead last night, taking the best of three series 2-1. The Bananas had finished first in the West division losing only eight games in a 44 game season. Martinsville failed to see post-season play this year finishing with a 15-28 record. 

Nats and Braves play rubber match this afternoon

The Nats stole one away from the Braves last night 3-2. Atlanta scored in the first and again in the third, but Washington rallied for three runs in the 9th to take the win. Washington gets their 50th win of the season with 61 losses. They have won three out of their last 10 games and are 8 games behind the first-place Phillies. The Nats play in Atlanta again this afternoon at 1:20 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.

Previous articleMartinsville schools being new school year
Next articleMostly sunny and 87, chance of thunderstorms this afternoon
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE