Bananas win Cup, Nats and Braves on WHEE this afternoon

Bananas win Petit Cup

Savannah has won the Coastal Plain League’s Petit Cup this year with a 13-3 win over Morehead last night, taking the best of three series 2-1. The Bananas had finished first in the West division losing only eight games in a 44 game season. Martinsville failed to see post-season play this year finishing with a 15-28 record.

Nats and Braves play rubber match this afternoon

The Nats stole one away from the Braves last night 3-2. Atlanta scored in the first and again in the third, but Washington rallied for three runs in the 9th to take the win. Washington gets their 50th win of the season with 61 losses. They have won three out of their last 10 games and are 8 games behind the first-place Phillies. The Nats play in Atlanta again this afternoon at 1:20 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our call-in line at 631-359-9074.