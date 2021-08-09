Rockies conclude investigation into alleged racial slur, fan was calling for mascot

Adonis page/iStock

(DENVER) — After an investigation into an alleged use of a racial slur during Sunday’s game, the Colorado Rockies have concluded a fan was yelling for the team’s mascot Dinger, a purple dinosaur.

The investigation began after the Miami’s Bally Sports Television broadcast picked up the fans yelling for the mascot during Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins when Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is black, was at bat.

“After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,” the team said in a statement Monday.

The fan was not identified.

In a statement on Sunday, the team said they were “disgusted at the use of a racial slur” during Brinson’s at-bat.

Brinson went 2-4 in the game with two RBI’s. Colorado won 13-8.

