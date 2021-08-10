Henry Cavill explains how a recent hamstring injury affected his mental health

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Henry Cavill, who stars in Netflix’s The Witcher, opened up about how his on-set injury while filming the popular fantasy series’ second season impacted his mental health.

Speaking to People, the 38-year-old actor said his injury forced him to take things easy, which was a challenge to him considering how often he had to work out to maintain a certain physique for the grueling role.

“When I look back, I realize, yes, it was a hard time,” Cavill confessed. “I think one of the skills I’ve picked up over the years is just forging ahead regardless of difficulty or hard work or trials and tribulations.”

“So when the hamstring injury came, I tried to look at the silver lining. It was like, ‘Ok. I was working insane hours and it was exhausting and I now physically can’t work because I’m on crutches,'” the British actor continued, saying he focused on “taking the time off” so he could heal property and head back to work with peace of mind.

The Man of Steel star said this is an example of how he mentally approaches a serious setback. “When it comes to my mental health, [I] focus on what I can control and work on that,” he explained. “And that gives me something to work towards rather than something to deal with or work through or manage my life through.”

Cavill added he’s completely healed from his hamstring injury and is working on his sprinting, saying his goal is “to build a better engine.”

“One of the things my physical therapy for my hamstring showed me was that I have a lot of capacity in my engine but I have not accessed it,” he said. “It’s something which I really want to build upon.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.