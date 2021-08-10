Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Texans QB Deshaun Watson ‘unlikely to play” in preseason opener

(HOUSTON) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is “unlikely to play” in the team’s first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach David Culley announced Tuesday. 

Culley told reporters they will decide later in the week if he’ll play. 

“It’s based off the fact that [he’s had] limited reps in practice,” Culley said.

According to ESPN, Houston general manager Nick Caserio told Houston’s SportsRadio 610 he does not expect Watson to travel to Green Bay. 

When asked if he expects Watson to play during the preseason Culley said “No comment.”

Watson practiced for the first five days of training camp, then missed the next five practices. He returned to practice on Monday and Tuesday, according to ESPN. 

In January, the quarterback asked for a trade from the team.

Watson is also facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior.

