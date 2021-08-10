Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainment'The White Lotus' renewed for season two
NewsEntertainment

‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season two

By staff
0
16
Mario Perez/HBO

The White Lotus will keep its doors open. 

HBO announced on Tuesday that the dark comedy has been renewed for a second season. The first, six-episode season follows a group of travelers at a resort in Hawaii over the course of the week, where the darker aspects of their lives come to the surface in paradise. Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett,Steve Zahn and Jennifer Coolidge are among the first season’s ensemble cast. 

According to Variety, series creator Mike White says the second season will focus on a new group of travelers in a different location, but there is a chance some of the current cast members could make an appearance as well.

The White Lotus’ season one finale airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleLionel Messi signs two-year contract with a Paris Saint-Germain
Next articleSerenade Foods recalls frozen chicken products due to possible salmonella contamination
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE