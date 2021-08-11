Thursday, August 12, 2021
'Booksmart' star Beanie Feldstein to star in 'Funny Girl' Broadway revival

Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein has been tapped to star in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

The show features some iconic songs in theater history, including “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” Performances are set to begin in spring 2022, marking the first time the musical has been back on Broadway in 58 years.

“The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me,” Feldstein says in a statement. “So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true.”

She adds, “I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!”

Funny Girl was also a 1968 film starring Barbra Streisand.

