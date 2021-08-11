Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Israel to require U.S. travelers to self-quarantine for seven days

By staff
chameleonseye/iStock

(JERUSALEM) — Beginning Wednesday, all travelers from the United States arriving in Israel will be required to quarantine for seven days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Israel’s Knesset Labour and Health Committee approved the measure earlier this month. Currently, there are only ten countries from which travelers landing in Israel are exempt from the one-week isolation.

Four countries – Austria, Hungary, Moldova and the Czech Republic – are allowing travelers from Israel to enter their borders. Anyone arriving in Israel from those countries will have to quarantine only until they receive a negative PCR test for COVID-19. That test would be administered at the airport after landing.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Israel to its highest level of travel advisory, “level 4: very high level of COVID-19.” That change signals that Americans should avoid traveling to Israel, and anyone who must travel there should be fully vaccinated before their trip.

The Israeli Health Ministry reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

