Jamie Foxx announces book tour in support of memoir, ‘Act Like You Got Some Sense’

Jamie Foxx is hitting the road for a book tour in support of his first memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense.

The multi-city trek kicks off October 15 in Philadelphia and makes stops in New York, Los Angeles, and Irving, TX, before wrapping October 22 in El Cajon, CA. It’ll feature special guests and each ticket holder will receive a signed copy of the book.

In the memoir, out October 19, Foxx writes about being raised by his no-nonsense grandmother, his rise to fame in Hollywood, and how he’s taken the lessons he’s learned into being a father to his two daughters.

“When I am deep in the weeds, trying to figure out how to parent my daughters, it is the voice of my grandmother I hear in my head, encouraging me, and of course yelling at me when I’m messing up as a parent,” Foxx says in a statement. “Thanks to her, I knew that it wasn’t about always being your kids’ best friend but being a parent. Even when it means you gotta be tough with them. Sometimes you gotta be tough because you love them. Just like she always loved me.”

Tickets for the book tour are on sale now. Select stops will require attendees to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours.

